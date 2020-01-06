Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

"Throwing a Christian to a Bear" - THE CONNERS struggle to accept a Cheesehead in their midst when Becky brings her new boyfriend, a devout Christian and a Green Bay Packers fan, home to watch the Bears/Packers game. Meanwhile, Dan tries to impress upon Mark the importance of the family's die-hard loyalty to the Bears. Ben and Darlene try to get a loan for their new magazine on "The Conners," TUESDAY, JAN. 21 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Tim Baltz ("The Righteous Gemstones") guest stars as Becky's boyfriend, Wyatt.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Guest starring are Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Tim Baltz as Wyatt and David Theume as the loan broker.

The teleplay for "Throwing a Christian to a Bear" was written by Bruce Helford & Bruce Rasmussen and Dave Caplan from a story by Lecy Goranson. Michael Arden directed.

"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.