Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Sunday, August 22, 2021
James Holzhauer returns as this week's Chaser as three new contestants face off against him in this race against the clock quiz show. Do three new players beat the chaser - or get caught? (TV-PG)
"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.
Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.
