Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CELEBRITY DATING GAME on ABC - Monday, July 12, 2021

"Modern Family" star Nolan Gould is looking for someone confident, charismatic and passionate. Nolan asks the contestants what five adjectives their best friends would use to describe them while Michael Bolton performs a witty rendition of "What the World Needs Now." Meanwhile, Gabriel Iglesias, stand-up comic and sitcom star, describes himself as "cuddly" and asks contestants their favorite way to cuddle. Michael Bolton sings "Because You Loved Me" to help the women guess Gabriel's identity. (TV-14, D)Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, "The Celebrity Dating Game" offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love.Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there's a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.