Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, June 11, 2020





June 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #4011 - "Leveling Up"Three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she's forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world."The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet."The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine. The series has started production in Montreal, Canada."The Bold Type" is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers.

