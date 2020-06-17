Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, July 16, 2020
July 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #4016 - "Not Far from the Tree" - Season Finale
Sutton visits her hometown, but falls into a familiar pattern while there. Jane finds a big story, but it could have serious ramifications for Jacqueline. Kat is reluctant to share her new romance with Jane and Sutton.
"The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet."
The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine.
The series has started production in Montreal, Canada. "The Bold Type" is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers.
