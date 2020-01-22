Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 13, 2020

Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #4004 - "Babes in Toyland"Jane volunteers to write a story about a sex club in hopes of proving she is ready for the next step in her career. Kat's latest crusade to save a female-oriented sex toy company could lead her to begin dating again, while Sutton has doubts about how to kick off her plan to get promoted. Meanwhile, Alex struggles with his new platform at Scarlet.

In Season 4, Jane, Kat and Sutton raise their voices louder than ever in the battle for Scarlet's soul. The magazine is left reeling by a new dynamic, forcing everyone-including Jacqueline-to adjust. Jane faces tough choices living with her BCRA-1 status.

Sutton and Richard explore being in a long-distance relationship, while Sutton struggles move her career forward; Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform at Scarlet and copes with past regrets.





"The Bold Type" stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin.