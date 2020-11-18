Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Tuesday, November 24, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
"1607" - Seven men compete for the only one-on-one date by writing and performing a love song for Tayshia.
Who will hit the right notes that speak to the Bachelorette's heart? The winner of the musical competition opens up during an emotional conversation with Tayshia, and they may have more in common than they both realize. Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco from season 23 of "The Bachelor" visit Tayshia, helping her plan an outrageous game of Truth or Dare for six of the men.
Ben and Ed separately decide to steal some extra time with THE BACHELORETTE before the cocktail party to assess where they stand with her, leading to a hilarious outcome. But all hell breaks loose as Tayshia discovers what some men have been saying about her right before the rose ceremony.
