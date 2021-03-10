Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, March 15, 2021
On-air personality and bestselling author Emmanuel Acho hosts an emotional and impactful evening.
On-air personality and bestselling author Emmanuel Acho hosts an emotional and impactful evening featuring touching reunions, heart-wrenching confrontations and powerful one-on-one talks with the final women as well as THE BACHELOR himself, Matt James. Plus -just when you thought the twists and turns were finished - a shocking announcement that will have Bachelor Nation talking. (TV-PG, DL)
After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor." Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging LEGION of fans can't wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.
Monday's No. 1 broadcast program last season in Adults 18-49, "The Bachelor" is the original primetime romance reality series that dominates TV ratings and has become a pop-culture phenomenon.
