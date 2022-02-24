Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 28, 2022

8:00-10:01 – THE BACHELOR: “2608” (2608)

Feb. 24, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 28, 2022 It's time for hometowns! For the first time in two years, THE BACHELOR will visit the hometowns of his final four women to meet their families and immerse himself in each of the ladies' lives. On dates led by the women, Clayton will learn jiu-jitsu, go kayaking, hike in the Rockies and free-fall 80 feet, but the real adventure still lies ahead. Will these experiences bring clarity, or will Clayton have to send home someone he's falling in love with?

The four women who will vie for Clayton's heart are the following:

• Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse FROM Denver, Colo.
• Rachel, 25, a flight instructor FROM Clermont, Fla.
• Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher FROM Oklahoma City, Okla.
• Susie, 28, a wedding videographer FROM Virginia Beach, Va.

Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/s8zz1XzjSr0" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>



