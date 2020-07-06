Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR: THE GREATEST SEASONS – EVER! on ABC - Monday, July 20, 2020
"Brad Womack" - There is only one man who has searched for love as THE BACHELOR twice: Brad Womack. The charming Texas bar owner journeyed through two jaw-dropping seasons as he met and romanced some of the most impressive women ever to be introduced to Bachelor Nation. Brad's first season ended in one of the most shocking moments in Bachelor history as he sent both Jenni Croft and DeAnna Pappas home, and his second began with "the slap heard 'round the world." Through it all, women like Emily, Ashley, Michelle and Chantal shared their powerful stories. How did they impact Brad's decisions and how did he affect their lives and his? Find out on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!," MONDAY, JULY 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Brad's first season ended with him being enamored with two women: Jenni, a free spirit with an infectious laugh, and DeAnna, a southern charmer whose strength and confidence also captured Brad's heart. Which one would he choose? First, Brad said goodbye to Jenni; and then in a startling, totally unpredictable moment, Brad also sent DeAnna home! Chris Harrison will check in with Jenni and DeAnna (now DeAnna Pappas Stagliano) in their homes about that gut-wrenching day and what their lives are like now. Then, Brad will reveal what he was thinking about in making his final decision.
Brad decided to take time to reflect and work through his fear of commitment. But if he was given a second chance, would he truly be open to love? Not all of the women in Brad's second season were happy to see him. In an OMG moment, Chantal O'Brien delivered a message and the slap heard throughout Bachelor Nation.
Gradually, Brad earned the women's trust. In one of the most romantic dates in Bachelor history, Ashley Hebert was able to break down Brad's walls and he opened up for the first time. Although Brad didn't choose Ashley, she became one of the outstanding Bachelorettes and had her own chance to meet the love of her life: JP. The couple will join Chris to discuss the important role Ashley (now Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum) played in Brad's search for his soul mate, and how Ashley and JP's love story and their family have evolved and grown.
Michelle Money was another woman who made her mark that season. Brash and brutally honest, she became one the most outrageous fan favorites in the history of the show. Her sexy antics during a big swimsuit photo shoot group date were renowned, but also paved the way to her completely unexpected exit. Michelle and her daughter, Brielle, will chat with Chris from their home to update everyone on their lives now.
Brad's final two women this time were Chantal and Emily Maynard, the southern belle and single mom who survived her own tragic journey when six years earlier her fiancé died in a plane crash just before she discovered they were going to have a child. She was ready to move on from her past tragedy, but would she feel comfortable introducing Brad to her 6-year-old daughter? Who would Brad choose this time? Or would he walk away alone again?
Brad, Chantal and Emily (now Emily Maynard Johnson) will each talk to Chris about that final proposal day. Emily will share her thoughts about how her life has changed since she was on "The Bachelor" and became "The Bachelorette." One woman reveals - for the first time - that she was asked to be THE BACHELORETTE but turned it down! And Brad has one final bombshell to drop on Bachelor Nation! Has he finally found love?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
