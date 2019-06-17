Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019

"Karamo Brown vs. Bobby Berk and Joel McHale vs. Alyson Hannigan" - The Pyramid is back! As part of ABC's "Summer Fun & Games," "The $100,000 Pyramid" features a cast of all-star celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000. "The $100,000 Pyramid" airs SUNDAY, JUNE 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.

The first couple to compete during this week's hour-long episode is Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown ("Queer Eye"). Next up, actress Alyson Hannigan ("Pure") and Joel McHale (ABC's "Card Sharks") compete with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.00.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is the timeless word-association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.