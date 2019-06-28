Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE 100 on THE CW - Tuesday, July 16, 2019
REUNITED - Russell (guest star J.R. Bourne) seeks justice. Meanwhile, Gabriel (guest star Ian Pala) must make a difficult choice. Lastly, the Blake siblings reunite. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Amanda Tapping and written by Drew Lindo (#610). Original airdate 7/16/2019.
For five seasons our heroes did whatever it took to survive on Earth...and nothing worked. Earth was unsurvivable, lost to them forever. What was not lost: hope. After 125 years in cryosleep, traveling through the stars, our heroes woke up to a new home, a final gift from dearly-departed friends.
A place where they can try again. They're given one simple task: do better. Be the good guys. With this credo in mind Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) lead a group down to this mysterious world, hoping to start anew, to finally find peace. But old habits die hard and when they stumble across an idyllic society, it quickly becomes clear that not everything on Sanctum is as perfect as it seems. Despite their determination to do better, threats both seen and unseen will once again force our heroes to fight for their lives and the future of humanity.
Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, THE 100 is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Jason Rothenberg, Leslie Morgenstein ("The Vampire Diaries," "The Originals"), Gina Girolamo ("Legacies," "The Originals"), Kim Shumway ("Wisdom of the Crowd"), Ed Fraiman ("Impulse") and Jeff Vlaming ("Hannibal," "Outcast").
