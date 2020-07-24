Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TASKMASTER on THE CW - Sunday, August 9, 2020
The Episode Airs From 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET
ANYBODY'S GAME - The race continues for Taskmaster Greg Davies' alluring golden head trophy. Today, Lou Sanders displays some unusual facial hair, Iain Stirling's beatboxing causes him some problems and Paul Sinha shows off his full acting range. As usual, Alex Horne provides data analysis in his role as the Taskmaster's private secretary and live-in companion.
The episode was directed by Andy Devonshire. Original Airdate 8/9/2020. Every episode of TASKMASTER will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TASKMASTER is an International Emmy and triple BAFTA nominated comedy game show starring comedian and actor Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster, who issues simple comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants - usually comedians - with Alex Horne (the show creator) acting as the Taskmaster's assistant. The tasks - usually performed in isolation, but occasionally in teams - are designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively.
TASKMASTER is from Avalon ("Breeders," "Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Catastrophe") with executive producers Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (who also serves as the series' director) with Hilary Rosen for UKTV.
