Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Article Pixel Nov. 26, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, November 27, 2019"Bring on the Bacon" - One castaway must prove how well they know their castmates when presented with a game-changing opportunity while visiting Island of the Idols, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 27 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

"LAIRO" TRIBE

Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)

Elizabeth Beisel

Missy Byrd (11th Eliminated)

Dean Kowalski

Tom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated)

Aaron Meredith (10th Eliminated)

Vince Moua (3rd Eliminated)

Karishma Patel

Elaine Stott

Chelsea Walker (4th Eliminated)

"VOKAI" TRIBE

Lauren Beck

Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated)

Janet Carbin

Kellee Kim (8th Eliminated)

Jason Linden (6th Eliminated)

Jack Nichting (7th Eliminated)

Noura Salman

Tommy Sheehan

Jamal Shipman (9th Eliminated)

Dan Spilo



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop



  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOM on CBS - Thursday, December 5, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Sunday, December 8, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, December 9, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, December 9, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAGNUM P.I. on CBS - Friday, December 13, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, December 16, 2019