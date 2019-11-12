Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Today, November 13, 2019
"We Made It to the Merge!"- Castaways enjoy a merge feast before individual immunity is on the line, on back-to-back episodes of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 13 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
"LAIRO" TRIBE
Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)
Elizabeth Beisel
Missy Byrd
Dean Kowalski
Tom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated)
Aaron Meredith
Vince Moua (3rd Eliminated)
Karishma Patel
Elaine Stott
Chelsea Walker (4th Eliminated)
"VOKAI" TRIBE
Lauren Beck
Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated)
Janet Carbin
Kellee Kim
Jason Linden (6th Eliminated)
Jack Nichting (7th Eliminated)
Noura Salman
Tommy Sheehan
Jamal Shipman
Dan Spilo
The Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 39th season, themed "Island of the Idols." This edition features two legendary winners, Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who return to the game to serve as mentors to a group of 18 new players. Combined, Boston Rob and Sandra have played over 200 days in this game and plan to share their knowledge with the new castaways, but for the first time ever, they won't be competing for the money. During the 39 days, these new players will visit the Island of the Idols and learn skills and strategy from these "idols." The new players will then put their knowledge to the test and those who can rise up to the challenge will continue their quest for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.
