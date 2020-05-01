Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR on CBS - Wednesday, May 6, 2020
"The Penultimate Step of the War" - In a crucial immunity challenge, the remaining seven castaways make their final push towards the $2 million prize, on the penultimate two-hour episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, Wednesday, May 6 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).
The following are THE 20 returning winners competing in SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR:
Ben Driebergen (36)
Winner of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" (2017)
Denise Stapley (48)
Winner of "Philippines" (2012)
Jeremy Collins (41)
Winner of "Second Chance" (2015)
Michele Fitzgerald (29)
Winner of "Kaôh Rōng" (2016)
Nick Wilson (28)
Winner of "David vs. Goliath" (2018)
Sarah Lacina (34)
Winner of "Game Changers" (2017)
Anthony "Tony" Vlachos (45)
Winner of "Cagayan" (2014)
Edge of Extinction:
Natalie Anderson (33)
Winner of "San Juan del Sur" (2014)
Amber Mariano (40)
Winner of "All-Stars" (2004)
Danni Boatwright (43)
Winner of "Guatemala" (2005)
Ethan Zohn (45)
Winner of "Africa" (2001)
Rob Mariano (43)
Winner of "Redemption Island" (2011)
Parvati Shallow (36)
Winner of "Fans vs. Favorites" (2008)
Yul Kwon (44)
Winner of "Cook Islands" (2006)
Wendell Holland (35)
Winner of "Ghost Island" (2018)
Adam Klein (28)
Winner of "Millennials vs. Gen-X" (2016)
Tyson Apostol (39) - Voted to Edge of Extinction for the Second Time
Winner of "Blood vs. Water" (2013)
Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
Winner of "South Pacific" (2011)
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
Winner of "One World" (2012)
Left Edge of Extinction:
Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
Winner of "Pearl Islands" (2003) & "Heroes vs. Villains" (2010)
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary. For more information on the previous seasons of SURVIVOR, please log on to www.cbs.com/survivor
