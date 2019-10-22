Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERSTORE on NBC - Thursday, November 7, 2019
11/07/2019 (08:00PM - 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Amy, Jonah and Glenn hatch a plan to make Amy look like a tough boss after she loses face in front of the district manager (Justina Machado). Dina recruits Mateo to help her run Cloud 9's shoplifter rehabilitation program - with a few of Dina's personal tweaks.
America Ferrera and Ben Feldman star in the hilarious workplace comedy "Superstore," about a unique family of employees at a supersized megastore. "Superstore" centers around Amy (Ferrera), who recently was promoted to be the store manager and is the glue holding the place together, and Jonah (Feldman), a dreamer determined to prove work doesn't have to be boring. Their fellow associates include the sardonic Garrett (Colton Dunn), the sweet and clueless Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom), and the perpetually dismissed Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi). Also on the team are Glenn (Mark McKinney), who stepped down as manager in an attempt to have more family time, and Dina (Lauren Ash), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces CLOUD 9 policy with an iron fist. Mateo (Nico Santos) was also part of the team, recently as the self-promoted floor supervisor, until being detained due to his undocumented status.
"Superstore" was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad. Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.
"Superstore" is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.
