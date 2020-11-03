Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Sunday, November 15, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"Poppin' Collars and Counting Dollars" - Stock up on your snacks and prepare to get swept away in a brand-new episode of "Supermarket Sweep" with host Leslie Jones airing SUNDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Host Leslie Jones is joined by the following contestants (and their hometowns):Mishia Marie Johnson (Lakewood, N.J.) and Carlos Suarez (Indianapolis, Ind.)Brittany Ellenberg (La Porte, Tex.) and Amy Bertram (Syracuse, N.Y.)Tiffany Curtis (Santa Monica, Calif.) and Bentley Curtis (Santa Monica, Calif.)Carlee Sincavage (Newburgh, Idaho) and Casey Sincavage (Newburgh, Idaho)Cesar Martinez (Visalia, Calif.) and Saul Martinez (Visalia, Calif.)Lauren Maddox (Cleveland, Ohio) and Elizabeth Maddox (Cleveland, Ohio)In addition, the episode's Employee of the Week is Catherine Traver.Back-to-back games follow three teams of two, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they compete against one another using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise. Teams compete against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the "Super Sweep," a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.Taking "Supermarket Sweep" to primetime has made everything bigger and better while holding true to what made the original show so sensational. A whimsical grocery store was built from the ground up; big-ticket items were stocked on shelves for contestants to place in carts, and the final cash grand prize amount was amplified.Hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, "Supermarket Sweep" is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers also include Alycia Rossiter, Wes Kauble, Jennifer Mullin and Hunter Seidman.

