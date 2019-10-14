Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, October 30, 2019
"Bad Alibis" - Despite being ordered by Lieutenant Cosgrove to take time off, Hoffman enlists Dex's help to investigate a case. Meanwhile, Tookie's culinary skills come in handy at Bad Alibi, and Dex stresses over an interview to become a certified PI on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
"Bad Alibis" was written by Manuel Figueroa and Jordan Heimer, and directed by Brooke Kennedy.
Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series).
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
