Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, March 4, 2020
"All Quiet On the Dextern Front" - Dex takes on a new case helping a mother who has lost custody of her children, which triggers parallels to her time in Afghanistan. After memories of Afghanistan reemerge, Dex spirals and must face the reasons behind Benny's death. Back at The Bad Alibi, Grey and Tookie coach Ansel on how to ask a girl out on a date on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DV) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
"All Quiet On the Dextern Front" was written by Woody Strassner and Louisa Levy, and directed by Marc Buckland.
"Stumptown" is produced by creator and executive producer Jason Richman alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series) are producers.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
