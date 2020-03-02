Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, March 18, 2020
"The Dex Files" - Dex's former client Jeremy introduces her to Major Elders who has intel on Benny's death. Dex, suspicious of the information and looking for answers, investigates a potential cover up involving Benny's unit in Afghanistan. Elsewhere, Hoffman and his partner, Lee, work closely on a sting operation which shockingly involves a familiar face. Meanwhile, Grey's newfound relationship with his father is tested on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
Guest starring is Michael Beach as Major Elders, Robert Adamson as Jeremy, Fiona Rene as Detective Kara Lee, Sam Marra as Benjamin Blackbird and Patricia De Leon as Laura Alvarez.
"The Dex Files" was written by Ariel Hall and Nicholas Wootton, and directed by Alex Zakrzewski.
"Stumptown" is produced by creator and executive producer Jason Richman alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series) are producers.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
