Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, January 15, 2020
"The Past and the Furious" - With Sue Lynn's help, Dex works to find a fellow veteran's birth parents after he discovers that he's adopted. Meanwhile, Ansel creates a birthday bucket list for turning twenty-one and enlists Grey's help to complete each item. Elsewhere, Grey continues to work with Hoffman and goes undercover to infiltrate a car ring operation on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Guest Starring is Inbar Lavi as Max.
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
"The Past and the Furious" was written by Louisa Levy and directed by Stacey K. Black.
Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series).
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, January 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Guest Starring is Inbar Lavi as Max.
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
"The Past and the Furious" was written by Louisa Levy and directed by Stacey K. Black.
Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series).
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.