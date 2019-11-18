Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, December 4, 2019

"The Other Woman" - Dex is confronted with unresolved feelings from her past when she is hired by Sue Lynn to investigate a case with the widow of Dex's former flame. Meanwhile, Dex and Grey's friendship is put to the test by his new romance with Liz on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

Guest stars include Monica Barbaro as Liz.

"The Other Woman" was written by Heidi Cole McAdams and directed by Jessica Yu.

"Stumptown" is produced by creator and executive producer Jason Richman alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series) are producers.

The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.