Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, March 5, 2020

"Satellite of Love" - As Ben readies the new Physician Response Team truck for the field, his suspicions about Sullivan and the missing Fentanyl continue to grow. Meanwhile, Jack and Rigo try to look past their differences when they are forced to work together and fight a mysterious gas station fire; Dean and JJ try to work through their differing parenting styles; and Travis meets someone new, on a new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, MARCH 5 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu."Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.Guest starring are Brenda Song as JJ, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca, Rigo Sanchez as Rigo Vasquez, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Gina Ravera as Claudia Flores, Bob Bancroft as Joe and Amber Friendly as Elaine."Satellite of Love" was written by Chris Downey and directed by Paris Barclay.

The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.