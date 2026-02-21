Review: THE UNFRIEND at Asolo Repertory Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Asolo Rep is presenting The Unfriend for its U.S. premiere, a dark comedy by writer Steven Moffat, known for his work on TV shows like Dr. Who, Sherlock, and Dracula. The play follows a couple who, after meeting with a fellow passenger on a cruise and a casual invitation, find themselves in a hilarious yet eerie situation when their guest overstays her welcome. In true English fashion of politeness, the couple struggles to kick out their guest, despite discovering her disturbing history when they look her up on the internet. It's a quirky tale of hospitality gone wrong, full of unexpected and awkward encounters.

Brian Wallace, as Peter, delivers punchlines with the finesse of a seasoned comedian, perfectly embodying the character's uptight demeanor. Carla Noack skillfully portrays the wide-eyed Debbie, adding a touch of charm to the eccentric English world they inhabit. Zach Harris and Ashley Raymond shine in their roles as Alex and Rosie, expertly exemplifying teenage angsts. The dynamic between the parents' desire for order and the teenagers' penchant for chaos creates a perfect storm of comedic gold, leaving viewers in stitches with each witty exchange and perfectly timed punchline.

Elsa Jean Krokowski, a houseguest with a questionable history, is portrayed by the talented Sally Wingert, who embodies the character with charm and pizzazz. Wingert's portrayal of Elsa, dressed in pastel and glittery outfits by Costume Designer Fabian Fidel Aguilar, adds a whimsical touch to the character. Aguilar truly captures Elsa's high-maintenance persona by outfitting her in glamorous purple ensembles from start to finish, creating a visually striking presence. As Wingert brings Elsa to life, she skillfully portrays her as a seemingly oblivious soul gliding through life in her flowing garments, aimlessly aiding others “one person at a time”.

The Unfriend kicks off with a jaw-dropping scene that simply takes your breath away, all thanks to the incredibly talented crew at Asolo Rep. Greg Emetaz's production design is nothing short of mind-blowing - it's intricate, bold, and striking in every possible way. And let's not forget Catherine Horowitz's sound design, Philip Rosenberg's lighting design, and Kate Sutton-Johnson's scenic design - together, they craft a theatrical world that's dripping with elegance and finesse. This team's dynamism and creativity are truly off the charts!

The Unfriend is a bold and modern play that incorporates up-to-date music and delves into the concept of friendship. Have you ever pondered what it truly means to be a friend? How much faith should we place in what we read on the internet? And what about those strangers we encounter during our vacations—how well do we really know them?

With this production, the audience is urged to reconsider their openness to others. How many times have we casually invited someone to visit without fully considering the consequences? "The Unfriend" serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us that not everyone who knocks on our door is who they claim to be. So, think twice before extending that next invitation—because you never know who might show up.

The Unfriend is based on a true story! Tickets are available for Matinee and Evening shows through March 22.

