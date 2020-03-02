Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, March 19, 2020
"Poor Wandering One" - When an Army veteran threatens to blow up a pawn shop, Sullivan reflects on his time as a Marine to deescalate the situation. Meanwhile, Vic and Dean try to reason with a man battling Alzheimer's disease; and Pruitt takes a stand to honor fallen firefighters, on a new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, MARCH 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
Guest starring is Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Josh Kelly as Kyle, Jonathan Kehoe as Jimmy, Elayn Taylor as Marion, Garrett Morris as Earl, Marie-Françoise Theodore as Millie and Alex Benjamin as Frederick.
"Poor Wandering One" was written by Brian Anthony and directed by Janice Cooke.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
