Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, February 27, 2020
"Ice Ice Baby" - When a blizzard hits Seattle, Travis must take a difficult call and members of the crew are forced to face their truths. Meanwhile, Ben has rising suspicions about a colleague on a new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, FEB. 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
Guest starring is Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca and Jonathan Bennett as Michael.
"Ice Ice Baby" was written by Rob Giles and directed by Tessa Blake.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
