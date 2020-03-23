Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, April 9, 2020
"I'll Be Seeing You" - The STATION 19 crew battles a storage facility fire with growing complications, and Dr. Jackson Avery pops over from Grey Sloan and ends up collaborating with old pal Ben Warren on a new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, APRIL 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
Guest starring is Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Stefania Spampinato as Carina Deluca, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Remy Nozik as Alicia, Shane Blades as Dominic, Jorge-Luis Pallo as Beto, Hollis W. Chambers as Todd, Brian Letscher as Agent Prine and Mac Brandt as Agent Baxter.
"I'll Be Seeing You" was written by Anupam Nigam and Meghann Plunkett, and directed by Daryn Okada.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, April 12, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, April 11, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, April 9, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, April 9, 2020
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
Guest starring is Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Stefania Spampinato as Carina Deluca, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Remy Nozik as Alicia, Shane Blades as Dominic, Jorge-Luis Pallo as Beto, Hollis W. Chambers as Todd, Brian Letscher as Agent Prine and Mac Brandt as Agent Baxter.
"I'll Be Seeing You" was written by Anupam Nigam and Meghann Plunkett, and directed by Daryn Okada.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.