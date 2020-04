Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"A Night of Delicate Frenching" - With Graham and Sophie away at Lance Bass Space Camp, Angie decides to spend the summer in Barstow with Derek, leaving Will plotting a way to stop her. Meanwhile, Rory and the twins attempt to make Poppy and Douglas jealous with the goal of getting them back together on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.Lance Bass guest stars as himself."A Night of Delicate Frenching" was written by David Feeney and directed by Fred Savage.The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.