Review: MADISON RAPS ABOUT HAMILTON at The Overture Center

This would mark my third time seeing Hamilton at The Overture Center. All have been good, and all have been slightly different. And all have had a varied effect on me.

Tonight, I noticed almost immediately how subdued the crowd seemed compared to the other tours of the same show I have seen here. There just seemed to be less hype around the event then I had witnessed in the past. Curious at the phenomenon, I took my seat. (The wrong seat as I would later discover and correct).

As the lights dimmed and the actors took the stage, I also noted the lack of anticipation in the audience, and wondered, “What was going on here?” Could it simply be the plethora of “playing the role of tonight” listed on the large notification board in the main lobby? I had no idea, but was ready to enjoy the show, leaving this nagging question behind.

As the actors took the stage for the opening number, there were great applause for Aaron Burr (Jimmie “JJ” Jeter) and of course, Alexander Hamilton (Tyler Fauntleroy). The opening scene set the stage for the entire show, and yes, the audience was with them, so any fear I had was cast aside as I watched this marvelous iteration of this fantastic show.

While I found it difficult at times to understand Burr, (this was due to technical issues I think) Mr. Jeter did a fantastic job of embodying the character and emotional impact he would have on the life of Hamilton. His vocals were crisp and heartfelt.

As far as Hamilton himself, Mr. Fauntleroy’s command of the stage was amazing, both in the giving and taking of the space. His story was heart wrenchingly tragic and poignant. His portrayal of the character was spot on and moving.

The story progressed, bringing the audience into the world created by the actors, until the moment evidently, everyone was waiting for. King George’s arrival. When King George (“Played tonight” by Will Jewett) entered the stage the audience lost its collective mind!

AHA! I thought. The reason for lack of anticipation became more evident, these were people who had seen the show before, they knew this show. But I took a step back, this character was well known and beloved by all, so maybe they hadn’t seen it. I remained perplexed.

Mr. Jewett did a marvelous job in his interpretation of the king and the audience ate it up. He had them in the palm of his hand. This same reaction would happen every time he took to the stage.

After intermission, we are introduced to Thomas Jefferson (Christian Magby) and upon his entrance into the play, the audience confirmed my suspicions. They had seen the play before. For again they showed their appreciation by not only applauding him, but hooting and hollering, some screaming out their joy. Yes, this character did not have the same charismatic effect as the good king, nor that very catchy song, but to those in the know, Jefferson is kind of the ”rock star” of the show.

It was a marvel to watch Mr. Magby prance around the stage in his royal purple garb, like a cross between Rick James and Little Richard. He played the role at the top of his game. During the rap battles between Jefferson and Hamilton, the audience was torn on who to root for, both men giving it their all, the emotion and bravado dripping off them, leaving the audience as exhausted as the actors themselves must have felt.

For me the play really culminates during the song “It’s Quiet Uptown” when Eliza Hamilton (Lauren Mariasoosay) takes her husbands hand and sings the single word “Forgivness” (even typing this I tear up). There was so much emotion culminating at that one word, I began weeping for the couple and their bravery. This has not happened to me before, and I attribute this to the emotional vulnerability the entire cast portrayed not only during this scene, but during the entire show making it real and raw. Go see it, and like the audience tonight, we know "You'll be Back".

Performances run Tuesday, January 6 – Sunday, January 18, 2026

Madison, Wis. (Dec. 22, 2025) — Winner of 11 Tony Awards®, a Grammy® and the Pulitzer Prize, “Hamilton” brings history to life with its electrifying score and powerful storytelling. Experience the musical revolution return to Madison at Overture Center Tuesday, January 6 – Sunday, January 18, 2026. Tickets are available at overture.org with best availability January 13-18.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

“Hamilton” features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

Don’t miss your chance to be in “The Room Where It Happens!”

YORKTOWN TAVERN PRE-SHOW DINNER EXPERIENCE

Join us before performances of “Hamilton” for a revolutionary candlelight feast. Overture’s Promenade Hall will be transformed into an intimate restaurant setting where guests will enjoy a three-course meal. Raise a glass at the bar and sip beverages inspired by the era alongside show-themed cocktails. This pre-show dinner experience will be available 2 hours before each evening performance of “Hamilton.” Tickets ($84.85) are available at overture.org.

EXHIBIT WITH WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Discover the real history behind “Hamilton” in Wisconsin Historical Society’s exhibition on display in the Promenade Lobby on select show dates (Jan. 6, 9, 15 and 17 matinee only). Explore original letters from Hamilton, Burr, Washington, Jefferson and Madison, an original newspaper printing of Washington’s farewell address and Hamilton’s infamous Reynolds Pamphlet. Featuring early printings of the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution, this remarkable collection brings America’s founding era and its most complex characters to life. The exhibit is open to the public.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in more than 500,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org

