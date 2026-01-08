Video: Apple TV Debuts DROPS OF GOD Season 2 Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Apple TV has debuted the trailer for season two of the hit multilingual French-Japanese drama from Legendary Entertainment, starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamasa. The eight-episode second season will premiere on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until March 11, 2026.

Set in the high-stakes world of fine wines and gastronomy, the International Emmy Award Best Drama-winning series is inspired by The New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name, created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by KODANSHA Ltd.

In season two of “Drops of God,” Camille and Issei are thrust into their most perilous challenge yet: to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine, a mystery so profound that even their legendary father, Alexandre Léger, could not solve it. What begins as a pursuit of legacy, becomes a search for truth that spans continents and centuries, unearthing forgotten histories, hidden rivalries and secrets buried for generations. As the search pushes them to the edges of the world, and to the darkest corners of themselves — Camille and Issei must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice. The answer could shatter their bond as siblings… or destroy them both.

From Legendary Entertainment, “Drops of God” is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Apple