Amanda Seyfried, Colman Domingo, & More Confirmed as Presenters at the 2026 Golden Globes

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Amanda Seyfried, Colman Domingo, Ayo Edebiri, George Clooney, and more are among THE LINEUP confirmed as presenters for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, which will air live on Sunday, January 11, 2026, (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Presenters for the first major award show of the season will take the stage alongside returning host, acclaimed Golden Globe, GRAMMY, and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.

Presenters for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes also include Ana de Armas, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Connor Storrie, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Hudson Williams, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

Wicked: For Good is nominated for a total of 5 awards at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, including Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Other notable nominations include Blue Moon, the biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, Hamnet, the new film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, and more. Check out the full list of 2026 Golden Globe nominations here.

The Golden Globes, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of film, television, and now podcasting. Multi-Emmy Award-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will return as executive producing showrunners for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host, and produce the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, which has been viewed in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide.

Amanda Seyfried/Ayo Edebiri Photo Credit: Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Colman Domingo Photo Credit: Walter McBride