Review: THE WIZ at Broadway In Tucson

THE WIZ at Broadway in Tucson is a delightful and extraordinary revival that will have audience members clicking their heels but not wanting to go home. THE WIZ, which plays until January 11, is perfect for the whole family and is my favorite interpretation of "The Wizard of Oz" story. This tale is legend, with films such as WICKED being enormously popular at this moment. The Broadway musical also has left its mark and created a legacy. There is something timeless about "The Wizard of Oz" and its message that "there is no place like home." THE WIZ modernizes the story with soul, gospel, rock, and 70's sounds that fill Centennial Hall with musical joy and wonder.

This production played on Broadway and you can tell. It comes with all sorts of technical bells and whistles, including a stunning video and projection design by Daniel Brodie. Generally speaking, I prefer practical sets over projections. However, Brodie's eye-popping projection work supplements the physical sets here, and the two actually interact at several points in the show. It works, and it works well. The book by William F. Brown and music/lyrics by Charlie Smalls are perfectly interpreted by director Schele Williams. THE WIZ is never dull, and moves extremely quickly.

At times I was hoping for clearer diction during some moments of the show. Also some moments like the opening scene and song could have used more projection. But I felt like the show improved as it unfolded, as each new character was introduced with a new refrain of "Ease on Down the Road." THE WIZ is near and dear to my heart. I music directed a youth production of THE WIZ at The Phoenix Theatre Company and have performed "Brand New Day." Whenever I see a show that I have been involved with in some capacity, my expectations are high. They were exceeded here. The vocals are out of this world, with excellent musical direction by Victor Simonson.

THE WIZ is best known for its iconic and quirky characters. The portrayals in this revival do not disappoint. Dana Cimone is astonishingly good as Dorothy. Her vocal delivery is crystalline and powerful. I could not believe how much dancing Cimone engaged in WHILE singing. It looked like a complete workout, and this show features some of the most complex and challenging choreography I have ever seen. Kudos to JaQuel Knight for her outstanding choreography work as well.

Elijah Ahmad Lewis shines as Scarecrow. Once again I am flabbergasted at how someone could dance and sing with such consistent elegance and intensity. Lewis is near-virtuosic in this character, and I was positively impressed with the high level of showmanship and sincerity. Likewise, D. Jerome moved and sang with confidence and poise as Tinman, while Cal Mitchell's vocalizations were as refined and mesmerizing as Cimone's. As a quartet, these actors created a gorgeous sound together, particularly during "Be a Lion" at the end of Act I.

Evillene as portrayed by Kyla Jade stole the show with a soaring rendition of "Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News." This song requires tremendous vocal prowess and power, which Jade possessed in spades. Alan Mingo Jr. exuded movie-star charisma as the titular character. They are hilarious in every scene and command the stage the entire time. THE WIZ is simply a great time at the theatre, with enough edge to appease parents and enough colorful visuals to keep kids engaged for the entirety of the performance. Tickets: broadwayintucson.com. Photo: Jeremy Daniel

