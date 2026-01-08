Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor, & Alexander Skarsgård Set as SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Hosts

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, Teyana Taylor, and Alexander Skarsgård will all make their SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE hosting debuts this month, with A$AP Rocky, Geese, and Cardi B set as musical guests.

Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix hit, will host the show for the first time on Jan. 17. A$AP Rocky will take the stage as the musical guest for the first time. The multi-platinum-selling artist’s fourth album, “Don’t Be Dumb,” will be released Jan. 16.

Taylor will make her first hosting appearance on Jan. 24. Taylor has received Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Actor Award nominations for “One Battle After Another” and is Grammy nominated for her album “Escape Room.” During the episode, Geese will perform as a musical guest for the first time. The band is currently on a world tour in support of its critically acclaimed album, “Getting Killed.”

Alexander Skarsgård will make his “SNL” hosting debut on Jan. 31. The Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor next stars in “The Moment,” in theaters on Jan. 30, and “Pillion,” in theaters Feb. 6.

Cardi B will return for her second appearance as musical guest. The Grammy-winning artist kicks off the “Little Miss Drama Tour” on Feb. 11 following the release of her newest Billboard #1 album, “Am I the Drama?”

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), SNL streams live on Peacock. Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.