Tickets Now on Sale for Baz Luhrmann's EPIC: ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT

Tickets are now on sale for EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, a new cinematic experience from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. The film will debut in IMAX theaters with early access screenings on Wednesday, February 18th, before a 1-week exclusive IMAX run starting on Friday, February 20. The movie will come to theaters everywhere on February 27th. Purchase tickets here.

EPiC features footage from Presley’s legendary Vegas residency in the 1970s, woven together with rare 16mm footage from Elvis on Tour and treasured 8mm film from the Graceland archive, along with rediscovered recordings of Elvis telling "his side of the story." The film debuted in 2025 at the Toronto International Film Festival and will be released theatrically by NEON and Universal Pictures International.

EPiC marks Luhrmann’s second major project centered around Elvis Presley, following Elvis in 2022, which earned eight Academy Award nominations, won multiple BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

Check out the official poster below: