Brenden Fraser-Led RENTAL FAMILY Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

Searchlight Pictures’ Rental Family, starring Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser, will arrive on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home January 13, followed by a Blu-ray release February 17. Check out the bonus package below.
Set in modern-day Tokyo, HIKARI's Rental Family stars Fraser as a has-been American actor searching for purpose and belonging in a society where he feels increasingly adrift. An unexpected acting call leads him to a “rental family” agency, where he is hired to play stand-in roles for strangers seeking connection.
As performance begins to blur with reality, the immersive role-playing awakens his humanity and compassion, drawing him deeply into his clients’ lives and pushing him off-script whenever his empathetic heart takes over.
The movie also stars Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Gorman, and Akira Emoto. Released in theaters on November 21, 2025, the film is certified on Rotten Tomatoes as Verified Hot with a 96% Popcornmeter score and holds an 88% Certified Fresh Tomatometer rating from critics.
