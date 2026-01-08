 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Brenden Fraser-Led RENTAL FAMILY Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

Released in theaters on November 21, 2025, the film will come home on January 13.

By: Jan. 08, 2026
Brenden Fraser-Led RENTAL FAMILY Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release Image

Searchlight Pictures’ Rental Family, starring Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser, will arrive on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home January 13, followed by a Blu-ray release February 17. Check out the bonus package below.

Set in modern-day Tokyo, HIKARI's Rental Family stars Fraser as a has-been American actor searching for purpose and belonging in a society where he feels increasingly adrift. An unexpected acting call leads him to a “rental family” agency, where he is hired to play stand-in roles for strangers seeking connection.

As performance begins to blur with reality, the immersive role-playing awakens his humanity and compassion, drawing him deeply into his clients’ lives and pushing him off-script whenever his empathetic heart takes over. 

The movie also stars Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Gorman, and Akira Emoto. Released in theaters on November 21, 2025, the film is certified on Rotten Tomatoes as Verified Hot with a 96% Popcornmeter score and holds an 88% Certified Fresh Tomatometer rating from critics. 

Digital & Blu-ray Bonus Materials

  • Featurette: Rental Family Revealed — Go behind the scenes with Brendan Fraser, director HIKARI, and the Japanese cast as they explore friendship, culture, found family, and filming in Japan in this intimate look at the making of Rental Family.
  • Deleted/Extended Scenes:
    • Columbus
    • Crying Session
    • Apology
    • Aiko’s First Client
    • Clearbright
    • Tickets
    • Audition
    • Phone Call
    • Final Montage

Photo Credit: Searchlight


Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos