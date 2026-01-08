The Television Academy Establishes Legacy Award for Shows with a 'Profound and Lasting Impact'

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Television Academy has added a new honorary Emmy award to its lineup. The newly established Legacy Award will be presented to television programs that have made a “profound and lasting impact” on audiences and remain relevant to society, culture, and the industry.

This marks the first time ﻿The Academy has introduced an award of this significance since its Television Academy Honors Award in 2007, which recognizes programming that drives positive social change.

Candidates for the Legacy Award shall be selected annually by the Governors Award committee (which will be renamed the Special Awards Committee) and presented to the Board of Governors for a vote. Entries may be made by members of the Board of Governors, the Special Awards Committee, or individuals who may suggest recipients in a letter to the Television Academy.

The award may be presented during the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies, the Emmy telecast, Televerse or the Hall of Fame ceremony. As with the Governors Award, engraved Emmy statuettes will be bestowed upon the recipients of the Legacy Award.

“The Legacy Award celebrates groundbreaking programming — programs that have stood THE TEST of time, delivering stories that continue to engage audiences and featuring iconic and timeless characters with multigenerational appeal,” said Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego. “The award allows the Academy to honor more of television’s rich history and acknowledge the storytellers whose work has resonated with viewers and continues to entertain legions of fans around the globe.”

Legacy Award Qualifications:

A minimum of 60 episodes aired across a minimum of five seasons

Continued or sustained relevance, influence or inspiration: To a genre of television. To an existing or new audience. To society and culture.

Franchise properties must be considered as a whole and awarded as suc h

h Award may only be bestowed on a program once.