Danse Danse Celebrates 10 Years of PARCOURS DES JEUNES CREATEURS

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This season, Danse Danse is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Parcours des jeunes créateurs, a flagship initiative that has been building lasting bridges between contemporary dance and Montreal youth for a decade. To mark this symbolic anniversary, the project is returning to its roots by welcoming a Grade 10 class from Ecole Lucien-Pagé, the very first partner school of the Parcours when it was launched.

Designed as a gradual immersion into the world of choreographic creation, the Parcours des jeunes créateurs' Program invites students to discover contemporary dance through a series of performances, workshops, and special encounters with artists throughout the school year. This anniversary season highlights a rich and varied program that reflects the diversity of aesthetics promoted by Danse Danse.

The young participants began their journey in November 2025 with Burn Baby, Burn by Côté Danse, before continuing their exploration with Sol Invictus by Compagnie Hervé Koubi in January, La Revue Finale by Ballets Jazz Montréal in February, and Manifesto by the Australian company Stephanie Lake Company in April. Each of these events is accompanied by workshops and discussions with the companies, allowing students to deepen their understanding of the works and artistic approaches.

Throughout the months, the program encourages young people to develop their curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity, while strengthening group cohesion through sensory, physical, and human experiences. This approach culminates at the end of the school year, when what they have learned feeds directly into the school's dance performance, the project's grand finale.

Designed and implemented by Danse Danse's Education – Inclusion team, the Parcours des jeunes créateurs offers teenagers privileged access to contemporary dance and role models from the arts community, helping to broaden their cultural and creative horizons.

Ten years after its creation, the Parcours continues to affirm Danse Danse's belief that encounters between artists and young people are a powerful engine for discovery, empowerment, and transmission.