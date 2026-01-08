Twenty One Pilots to Release Concert Film From 'The Clancy World Tour' Mexico City Show

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trafalgar Releasing has teamed up with GRAMMY-winning rock superstars Twenty One Pilots to release a concert film chronicling the band’s Mexico City show, where they performed to 65,000 attendees at a sold-out stadium during The Clancy World Tour.

The film arrives at IMAX and cinemas worldwide on February 26 for a limited time, with exclusive IMAX previews beginning February 25. Tickets will be officially on sale January 15. To purchase tickets and get more information, visit here.

The film blends cinematic performance footage with behind-the-scenes access as the artists prepare for one of the biggest shows of their career. Viewers follow the band from their arrival in Mexico City to the stage, sharing in the preparation and anticipation that build as showtime approaches, with exclusive commentary from Tyler and Josh.

The film pulls audiences into the night, featuring sweeping aerials of the stadium, on-stage cameras, and crowd-level shots, allowing viewrs to see the show from every angle.

“I have spent the better part of the last 16 years of my life following Twenty One Pilots around the world. I have seen them play clubs that were in the basements of bigger clubs for an audience made up of only the other bands on the bill. I have seen them play those clubs as if they were on a festival stage during a headline slot and then quietly drag their gear up the steps and into a trailer that limped behind our touring van. They would chat for hours, fine tuning the show basically no one saw. Their fingers never leave the pulse of the performance; they swear by preparation and a vision,” director Mark C. Eshleman shares.

“For ‘More Than We Ever Imagined,’ we were given the opportunity to capture two perspectives of a Twenty One Pilots performance: over 20 cameras centered around the fans experiencing their show and, the second, the perspective I have had all these years leading up to that sold out stadium in Mexico City, a camera following Tyler and Josh as they take the fundamentals of their show and apply to one of the biggest stages.”

ABOUT TWENTY ONE PILOTS:

The Columbus, OH duo—Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun— have tallied over 34 billion global streams and counting, sold north of four million tickets worldwide, notched dozens of multi-Platinum certifications, and even claimed a spot in the Guinness® Book of World Records.

On September 12, 2025, Twenty One Pilots unveiled their eighth studio album, Breach, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 200k album equivalents and earned the biggest rock debut of the decade and the biggest week in vinyl sales for a rock record since tracking began in 1991. This was the band’s first #1 since 2015’s 6x-Platinum breakout LP, Blurryface, which was the first album to notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum certification for every single song, earning the same distinction shortly after for 2013’s Vessel.

They also remain one of only 18 artists to earn multiple RIAA Diamond certifications with hits “Stressed Out” and “Heathens.” The band continued to dominate the charts with 2018’s Platinum-certified Trench, which featured GRAMMY-nominated track “Jumpsuit,” followed by 2021’s Scaled and Icy and 2024’s Clancy, which both marked the biggest rock debuts of their release years. Most recently, the band completed THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025, which saw them hit stadiums and amphitheatres across North America, closing with two sold-out nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.