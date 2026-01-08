FROZEN, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS and More Set for Walnut Street Theatre 218th Season

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Walnut Street Theatre has revealed its 218th season of live entertainment and mark its 44th season as a not-for-profit producing theatre company. The 2026-27 season lineup features five productions. With each new production – from Pulitzer Prize-winning plays to touching musicals that move the heart – WST invites audiences to what might be the greatest season in its history.



THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Musical

September 22 – November 1, 2026

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently unhinged hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams is the ultimate princess of darkness and has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family... a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Disney’s FROZEN

The Broadway Musical

November 17, 2026 – January 3, 2027

In the beautiful mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she desperately tried to conceal take control and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home – with the help of ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, FROZEN is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance and finding the real meaning of true love. In the awe-inspiring production, discover twelve new songs written especially for the musical alongside beloved classics such as “For the First Time in Forever,” “Do you Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let it Go.”

David Mamet’s GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

January 12 – February 14, 2027

David Mamet’s exhilarating comedy that took Broadway by storm. GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless Florida properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top. Witness the ferocious comedy and drama of the high-stakes competition against desperate employees in a never-ending scramble for their share of the American dream.

Noël Coward’s PRESENT LAUGHTER

February 23 – March 28, 2027

As he prepares to embark on a world tour, stage matinee idol, Gary Essendine’s colorful life is in danger of spiraling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Gary’s secrets are discovered right before leaving to go overseas. Gary’s few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, panic and soul-searching. Noël Coward’s provocative comedy brings a timely reflection of self-absorption, desire and the true cost of fame.

COME FROM AWAY The Musical

April 13 – May 30, 2027

7,000 stranded passengers. One small town. A remarkable true story. What started as an average day turned into an international sleepover for thousands of passengers from around the globe. COME FROM AWAY is the exhilarating, award-winning musical that starts on September 11, 2001 when 38 planes are diverted to the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland. Through music, humor and heart, this musical celebrates the power of human connection, reminds us that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times, and affirms that hope can arise in the unlikeliest of places.

