During the season two premiere event in Los Angeles on January 7, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, officially announced the renewal of the Emmy-winning medical drama The Pitt, from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, created by R. Scott Gemmill, and starring Noah Wyle.

The critically acclaimed Max Original was renewed for a third season ahead of its season two debut Thursday, January 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

The Season 2 cast Nincludes oah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi).

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill created THE PITT and executive produces the series alongside Emmy® winner John Wells (“Animal Kingdom,” “Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “ER”), Noah Wyle (“ER,” “The Librarian” franchise, “Falling Skies”), JWP’s Erin Jontow (“Emperor Of Ocean Park,” “Rescue: HI-Surf,” “Maid”), Joe Sachs (“ER”), Simran Baidwan (“Manifest,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Good Doctor,” “Chicago Med”), and Michael Hissrich (“Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “Third Watch”).

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.