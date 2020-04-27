Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, May 13, 2020
"No. Wait. What? Hold on." - Angie struggles to recall the events of a wine-filled night of packing with Will, while Poppy secretly encourages Will to share his true feelings. Meanwhile, Derek arrives to gather Angie and her belongings, while Rory and Miggy are enlisted to find a hot guy to sublet the house on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Adam Brody guest stars as Derek.
"No. Wait. What? Hold on." was written by JJ Philbin and directed by Erin O'Malley.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
