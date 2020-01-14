Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, January 22, 2020
"Chunkies" - After Angie decides it's finally time for Graham to meet his dad, Derek (Adam Brody), sickness overtakes the household. Derek is forced to either step in and help or head back out to his van. Meanwhile, when Sophie overhears some big news about Will and Tracy, she takes it upon herself to intervene; and the twins face their first professional failure on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Jama Williamson as Tracy Freeze, Adam Brody as Derek and Steve Tom as Guy.
"Chunkies" was written by Taylor Cox and directed by Ken Whittingham.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
