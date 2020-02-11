Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
"Untz, Untz, Untz" - Angie uses Sophie as bait to get time with her crush Colin by setting up Sophie and Percy, Colin's son, on a playdate at Angie's house. Meanwhile, Poppy and Douglas navigate Douglas' first night sleeping at Poppy's house, which doesn't go as expected; and Graham and Will go on a bro-date of their own to the pizza parlor, on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Chris Geere as Colin and Tate Birchmore as Percy.
"Untz, Untz, Untz" was written by Ali Kinney and directed by Erin O'Malley.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
