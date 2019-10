Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, November 10, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"1108" - Entrepreneurs from Decatur, Georgia, have a solution to help parents ensure babies will get a good night's sleep while traveling. An entrepreneur from Mount Pleasant, Utah, introduces his cold-weather clothing line that keeps you warm, even when wet. While entrepreneurs from Happy Valley, Oregon, present their portable electric transportation device, which is easy to use and goes on your feet.Finally, an entrepreneur from South Murrysville, Pennsylvania, pitches the Sharks his ingenious re-design of an item found in every household in America on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, NOV. 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.