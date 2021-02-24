Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, March 5, 2021

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John.

Feb. 24, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, March 5, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, March 5, 2021A chef from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shakes it up when he introduces his convenient way to eat healthier meals while empowering everyone to better the planet. An entrepreneur from Lewes, Delaware, tries to secure the dough necessary to expand her line of stress-relief tools. A pair of entrepreneurs from Holstein, Iowa, get the party going with their innovative apparel that keeps your drinks cool and your hands free; while an entrepreneur from Rochester, Minnesota, shares her no-fuss solution to keeping babies busy and entertained. (TV-PG, L)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season ten entrepreneur Noel Durity updates us on how he and his San Diego, California-based hairstyling company, Twist it Up, did a nationwide road trip to combat illegal knockoffs imitating his special comb, while also managing to grow his company with some help from his investor Mark Cuban.

