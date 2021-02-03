Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, February 12, 2021

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John.

Feb. 3, 2021  
An entrepreneur from St. Paul, Minnesota, pitches his innovative self-cleaning bedding, designed so a person can sleep comfortably all year round without having to change the sheets. A husband and wife from New York City introduce their twist on a traditional Italian food with their convenient gourmet snack. An entrepreneur from Santa Cruz, California, has the Sharks chilling as they try on his line of cool headwear designed to eliminate tension headaches; while a duo from Longbranch, New Jersey, demonstrates how one can turn any aluminum can of beer into a draft beer experience on "Shark Tank." (TV-PG, L)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 11 entrepreneurs Brett Ellenson and David Sodemann from Tempe, Arizona, update us on how designer van company Boho Camper has helped healthcare workers while also growing substantially during the global pandemic with some help from investor Barbara Corcoran.

"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.

