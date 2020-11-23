Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, December 11, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
An entrepreneur from Surfside, Florida, tries to sweeten up the Sharks with her approach to getting a classic dessert with a healthy twist to children.
Two safety-oriented engineers from Littleton, Colorado, take the Sharks for a ride as they share their product designed to boost visibility while navigating the streets. Can an entrepreneur from Los Angeles secure the bag as she works to convince the Sharks that her hands-free gadget is worth investing in? Finally, three entrepreneurs from Miami bring the Sharks into the future with their educational robot.
"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.
