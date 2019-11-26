Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, December 11, 2019
"Beanie Babies" - CB hopes getting Lainey a Beanie Baby for Christmas will show his true feelings for her, but it doesn't go as planned. Meanwhile, Principal Glascott tries to convince Felicia that she needs to participate and sing a song in a Kwanza play he has written for the students on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Haneefah Wood as Wilma Howell, Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Thomas Barbusca as Alex Piper, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Christian Gehring as Ronnie, Unicorn Rose as Veronica, Rachel Crow as Felicia, Haley Tju as Marni, Jake Brennan as Gabe Levy, Karan Brar as Reza and David Magidoff as Doctor.
"Beanie Babies" was written by Matt Edsall, Jonathan Howard and Peter Dirksen, and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg and Doug Robinson are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
