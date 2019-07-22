Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, August 8, 2019
"Despot" - When a mysterious general arrives on The Reef with a secret collection of stolen art and jewelry, chaos and murder ensue leaving Wyatt to question Cat's involvement and who she is really working for on ABC's "Reef Break," THURSDAY, AUG. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.
"Despot" was written by Mark Rosner and directed by Grant Brown.
"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel and is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.
ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
